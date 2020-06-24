EPHRATA - On Friday, Washington state will require people to wear facial coverings in public settings, under a statewide public health order announced Tuesday by Gov. Jay Inslee in response to ongoing COVID-related health concerns.
The announcement drew strong opinions from those for and against the mandate.
iFIBER ONE News decided to poll its readers on where they stand on the matter. Our poll asked, “Starting Friday, WA will require all citizens to wear face masks. Will you wear one?”
Out of the 1,671 polled, the majority voted ‘no.’ Contrary to the overall results, 54% (111) of survey respondents on Instagram voted ‘yes’ to wearing a mask and 46% (94) voted ‘no.’
In our Facebook poll, 53.7% (787) voted ‘no’ and 46.3% said ‘yes,’ they’ll wear a mask in public. According to Facebook Analytics, 63% of respondents surveyed were female and 36% were male.
Under that same proclamation, businesses in the central Washington county are prohibited from allowing a customer to enter a business, or conduct business with a customer in any public space unless the customer is wearing a face covering.
More than 28,800 people in Washington state have tested positive for the virus and at least 1,276 have died. The virus causes mild to moderate symptoms in most patients, and the vast majority recover. But it is highly contagious and can cause severe illness and death in some patients, particularly the elderly and those with underlying health conditions.
I do not like all the virus problens. If there is a warning or fine for not wearing a covering i will wear one in the food stores-gas station- getting money orders at the post office to pay H2O- electric bill.-- thats about the extent of my travels in grant county. Up in the mountians- way up- i am free. no radio-www-tv trash. quality time.
Opinion, why are you calling somebody dumb? Maybe a post got removed or something, but I see no place where somebody stated that people are “dying because their test came back positive”. If I missed it, please repost it.
I don’t know you. I do not know how you live. Perhaps you have a group of people who take care of you and do your shopping for you. Perhaps you are independently wealthy and do not need to work, I do not know. I, like many others, do need to go shopping for food. I, like many others, do need to work to put a roof over my head. That entails going out in public and being around other people. Some of those people may very well have COVID-19. I have read no place where it was ever stated that wearing a mask will prevent you from getting COVID-19. However, I have read that wearing a mask will help with breathing in all the crap that other people are coughing and sneezing into the atmo.
So – if you want to wear a mask, wear one if it makes you feel safer. If you don’t want to wear one, don’t. But do not criticize people for the choice they have made.
Lol. You all are hilarious, keep these comments coming.
What does the saying don't throw stones if you live in a glass house?
people who live in glass houses shouldn't throw stones. This means that you should not criticize other people for bad qualities in their character that you have yourself.
Christians may be advised to reread Jesus' parable, The Sheep and the Goats @Matthew 25:31-46. Pray for the Goats who won't love their neighbors working and visiting public spaces.
Hey looks like Ammon is saying if you dont wear a mask jesus will toss you in the lake of fire..hey ammon read Mathew 7:1
Pobrecito! Their right to die is being trampled on because other citizens don't want to take that chance.
You are dumb.. Who is dying because their test came back positive??
If you don't want to take the chance then STAY HOME!! Your chance for a lot of things are WAY better if you never leave your house.. No traffic accident, no disease, no overspending, no irritating strangers in line, and NO LIFE..
Besides SHOW me ONE thing that says you are not going to get infected if you wear a mask.. SHOW ME ONE THING that says that..
Your right...even on the Washington health department says "masks alone won't stop the virus" The CDC and W.H.O Say the same thing. A medical report conducted by YALE said people touch their faces 44% more when wearing face coverings...so watch as the tyrants tool doesn't work!!
