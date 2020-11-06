LEAVENWORTH - A photo of Leavenworth decked out in holiday lights is being featured in a new Makers Mark Bourbon Whiskey advertisement.
The nationally-known distillery out of Kentucky posted a photo of the Bavarian town in its Small Town, Bright Lights contest advertisement on Twitter, Instagram, and its website on Nov. 2.
Maker’s Mark wants to give what it calls “one remarkable” small town a “dazzling holiday to remember this December.”
The distiller is asking anyone 21 or older to nominate a small town that deserves a “once-in-a-lifetime” holiday makeover for its “remarkable” character.
Fans are asked to send in their nominations in 280 words or less via Twitter and Instagram by Nov. 13.
(2) comments
You can almost see my house in the picture!!
Well, it's pretty good whiskey. My favorite is Maker's Mark 46.
