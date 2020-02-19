MOSES LAKE - Moses Lake police say a man accidentally fired a gun inside his hotel room Tuesday night.
Police responded to the Ten Pin Inn & Suites on North Stratford Road about 8:45 p.m. after a single shot was fired inside one of the rooms. The man told police he was cleaning his 9mm pistol when he unintentionally fired the weapon, according to Moses Lake police.
The round passed through two unoccupied hotel rooms. No injuries were reported.
A report will be sent with the prosecutor’s office to determine if any charges will be filed.
Very true, I also believe the guy was giving a bogus story to not get in trouble. U would honestly think this would be a way more serious situation. Just last year I believe it was , my daughter, son in law and grandkids were staying there and the SAME EXACT THING happend! Thank goodness they were all ok but the guy who did it that time just missed the room where my daughter was in! And when the cops got there all they pretty much did was say don’t do it again and even gave the gun back to the guy! And NO CHARGES were ever filed! That should be attempted murder or something bcuz there is ALWAYS people and especially kids in that hotel at all times!
Oldest BS story on the planet. "I was just cleaning it". I've never cleaned a loaded firearm in my life. He was messing around with it.
