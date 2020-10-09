ELLENSURG - A Yakima man is accused of assaulting and attempting to rape a bus driver this week in Ellensburg.
At about 7 p.m. on Wednesday, police responded to the reported assault on West Fifth Avenue. Ellensburg police say the driver of a Central Transit bus had driven a rider to the bus stop. The male suspect, later identified as Ronnie Lee Meyers, was reportedly the only rider on the bus when he allegedly began assaulting the female driver.
A passerby noticed the altercation on the bus and honked her horn to distract the suspect. The bus driver was able to get away and leave with the passerby to call 911, according to police.
Meyers was reportedly still aboard the bus when police arrived. He was booked into Kittitas County Jail on attempted rape and felony assault.
“The Ellensburg Police Department wants to thank the witness for her courageous efforts in intervening and stopping the assault,” Ellensburg police stated.
Police say they are not aware of any similar attempted assaults with Ellensburg matching the suspect’s description but investigators ask anyone with information about other possible assaults involving Meyers to call 509-962-7280.
(6) comments
Was this man illegal? It’s really important that we know so we can keep judging
The only place this guy could've illegally immigrated from is the north pole with his santa clause lookin' ass
Must have be a good friend of RR.[beam][beam]
I wish the driver had a loyal and loveable Pitbull for their protection! :D
Just another attempt by the radical liberal Left to stop christmas.
How in the world could any woman not want such a good looking dude - very stable mindset to boot---
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.