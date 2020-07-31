COULEE CITY - Grant County Sheriff’s officials say a man was airlifted to a local hospital after sustaining a neck injury during a swim at Banks Lake on Thursday.
At about 2:50 p.m., authorities received a call from someone who reported the near-drowning. Grant County Chief Deputy Derek Gregg says the man had dove off a pontoon boat that was near the shore of the lake. The man had reportedly struck the bottom of the lake head first resulting in a neck injury. The swimmer was pulled from the water and that’s when life-saving CPR was performed.
Gregg says the man survived, but was airlifted to a local hospital for his injuries.
The injured swimmer has been identified as 44-year-old Steven Loduha of Rochester, Washington. His current status is unknown.
We’ll have more details as they develop.
(3) comments
C'mon people. That's twice in one week. Please be careful and don't dive into water where you don't know the depth.
I'll second that.
I know we all think liberals are dumb, but this transcends party lines. Please be careful.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.