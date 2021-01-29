OTHELLO - A man arrested Thursday reportedly admitted to killing and dismembering two women, leaving their remains in a car near Othello.
Mauricio Nava-Garibay, 28, was booked into Adams County Jail Thursday night on two counts of first-degree murder and two counts of removal or concealment of a body, according to court records.
Nava-Garibay reportedly told deputies he had gotten into a fight with his girlfriend on Wednesday evening. At some point during the fight, he told her he had a gift for her in car in the garage. When the woman got in, Nava-Garibay allegedly stabbed her several times and strangled her with an extension court.
A second woman came into the garage and Nava-Garibay reportedly told investigators he threw her to the ground where she hit her head on the garage floor. Nava-Garibay then said he cut her throat.
Court records allege Nava-Garibay dismembered the bodies because they were too heavy to lift into the car. He then drove the car Charla Road and abandoned the vehicle, which was discovered by deputies Thursday morning.
Nava-Garibay was reportedly seen on surveillance cameras walking near the scene. He reportedly told investigators he had hid the knife, his blood-stained clothes and other items at a different location. The tank top he was wearing when he was arrested was reportedly still soaked in blood.