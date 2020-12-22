ELLENSBURG - A confrontation over a man refusing to wear a mask inside an Ellensburg convenience store reportedly led to the man shooting toward the business as he left.
A 32-year-old Kennewick man was arrested and booked into the Kittitas County Correction Center for drive-by shooting and other undisclosed charges. The name of the suspect was not released.
Ellensburg police say there was a confrontation inside the Astro Express Mart on Canyon Road on Sunday. The suspect was confronted by store employees for refusing to wear a mask in the store. As the suspect left, he reportedly fired several shots at the business.
No injuries were reported.
Kennewick police and Ellensburg detectives located the suspect Tuesday morning in Kennewick. A handgun was also reportedly recovered.
(3) comments
What a jerk.
Deplorable Magat lock him up for life like traitor Diaper Donald.
That'll show them 😂
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.