MOSES LAKE - A man is jail after allegedly firing a shot during an argument over a drug debt early Tuesday morning in Moses Lake.
Salvador Harguindeguy, 29, was booked into Grant County Jail for first-degree assault, drive-by shooting and unlawful possession of a firearm, according to Moses Lake police.
Officers responded about 4:30 a.m. Tuesday to reports of a shot fired at a trailer park in the 3000 block of Road H Northeast. Police say Harguindeguy had gone with two others to a trailer to settle a debt over marijuana that had been paid for with counterfeit cash.
An argument ensued and Harguindeguy allegedly pulled out a pistol and pointed it at a female victim, according to Moses Lake police. As the woman ran away, a single shot was fired.
Harguideguy was contacted leaving the scene in a vehicle by a Grant County deputy and Harguideguy was taken into custody.
Harguideguy reportedly told police he had accidentally fired the weapon. Police recovered a spent shell casing at the scene as well as a 9mm handgun in Harguideguy’s vehicle following a search warrant.
