MOSES LAKE - A man is in custody for attempted murder after a reported drive-by shooting early Saturday morning in Moses Lake.
Moses Lake police initially responded about 3 a.m. to the area of South Pioneer Way and East Nelson Road after reports of shots fired. No suspects or victims were located at that time, according to Moses Lake police. Witnesses reported a white Dodge Charger and black Chevrolet Suburban were involved.
At about 8 a.m. Saturday, police located the victim’s Dodge Charger, which had damage from at least two bullets, on West Windy Street. The victim told police her boyfriend had confronted her and fired several shots at her and her friends while they were in a car.
The boyfriend, identified as 37-year-old Daniel Hubbard, was later located at his residence and taken into custody for second-degree attempted murder-domestic violence. Police say Hubbard confessed to the shooting.
Officers located a .38 caliber revolver and shell casings at the suspect’s home, according to Moses Lake police.
No injuries were reported in the shooting.
Wow! Chalk one up for the liberal Democrats that post here. They caught I a white guy doing some shooting! I would have lost money on that bet. Anyway, congratulations on the victory. The Grant County violent crime score now stands at 3,907 to 4..........us being ahead of course.
