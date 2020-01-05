MOSES LAKE - A man was arrested Friday morning following an attempted armed robbery in Moses Lake.
Chance R. Suarez, 22, was booked into Grant County Jail for first-degree robbery, assault and possession of a stolen firearm.
Moses Lake police responded about 10:45 a.m. Friday to reports of an attempted robbery on Alder Street. The victim told police the suspect, later identified as Suarez, had pulled him into the alley and threatened to shoot him if he didn’t hand over the cash deposit bag he was carrying, according to Moses Lake police.
The victim reportedly fought back and drew the attention of people nearby. Suarez ran off when a witness came to help the victim.
Officers in the area located the suspect on South Chestnut Street and Suarez was taken into custody in Civic Park, located behind the police department.
Suarez reportedly had a stolen 9mm pistol in his possession at the time of his arrest.
“We appreciate the witness getting involved to help the intended victim,” Moses Lake police stated. “As a community we need to look out for each other, and stand up to the criminals who would attempt to victimize us. Protect each other and be good witnesses for the police. Assaults such as this against uninvolved people in Moses Lake are extremely rare. We urge that you remain aware of your surroundings when you are out and about, and have a plan what to do if someone attempts to make you a victim.”
