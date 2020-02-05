MOSES LAKE - A Moses Lake man has been sentenced to more than three years in prison on a federal drug conviction relating to his arrest in Moses Lake as part of a cross-state counterfeit scheme.
Artem Kirichenko previously pleaded guilty to possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine. Six counts of passing counterfeit obligations or securities, one count of possession with intent to distribute heroin and one count of felon in possession of a firearm were all dismissed as part of a plea agreement.
A judge on Wednesday sentenced Kirichenko to 39 months in prison, followed by three years of supervised release. His co-defendant, Emily Coates, was previously sentenced to 33 months in federal prison after pleading guilty to possession with intent to distribute 50 or more grams of methamphetamine.
Coates and Kirichenko were arrested April 23, 2018 at the Moses Lake Walmart after police were notified counterfeit cash had been used. Kirichenko had two fake $100s when he was taken into custody, according to Moses Lake police.
Coates was located attempting to get inside of an SUV in the parking lot. During a search of Coates, police found a small amount of meth, multiple counterfeit embossed credit cards and two digital scales in her purse.
A search of the suspects’ vehicle uncovered about 114 grams of meth, a small amount of fentanyl, about 46 grams of heroin, 84 Xanax pills, 20 ecstasy pills, $9,000 in cash, a .40 caliber pistol and ammunition and counterfeit cash.
Coates told investigators the two had come from the Seattle area “for the specific purpose of spending counterfeit (money) in the small towns here,” according to court records. Coates also said Kirichenko trades drugs for counterfeit bills.
Moses Lake police say fake $100 bills were used, either by Coates or Kirichenko, at eight Moses Lake businesses.
Plea deal, what a crock of shugar. Bet he's back on the street in just over a year.
You would have to be a complete idiot not to jump at that plea deal.
^^THIS^^ is why we'll never see an end to this nonsense! No plea deal, you get convicted on ALL counts! Pathetic!
