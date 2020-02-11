QUINCY - A Royal City man has been convicted of vehicular homicide in connection to a 2017 collision that killed a 61-year-old man.
A jury found Genaro Vazquez Visoso, 34, guilty of vehicular homicide following an about week-long trial. A sentencing hearing has been set for Feb. 24.
On Oct. 20, 2017, Vazquez Visoso was driving a Chevrolet Malibu at a high rate of speed on Road K Northwest near Quincy when he ran a stop sign at the intersection with Road 9 Northwest, where Vazquez Visoso collided with a 2009 Honda Accord, driven by Ephrata resident Kelly D. Norris, according to court records.
Vazquez Visoso claimed he dropped his cellphone and reached down to grab it when he ran the stop sign.
Both vehicles rolled and came to rest off the road. Vazquez Visoso was pulled out of his car by other drivers in the area before his car caught fire.
Norris died at the scene.
Paramedics told investigators they could smell an odor of alcohol on Vazquez Visoso’s breath, according to court records. Vazquez Visoso was taken to Quincy Valley Medical Center before being transferred to Central Washington Hospital in Wenatchee. He sustained multiple broken bones and underwent several surgeries.
Blood work taken at Quincy Valley Medical Center showed Vazquez Visoso had methamphetamine and alcohol in his system, according to court records.
