QUINCY - A man convicted of vehicular homicide in a 2017 collision near Quincy that killed an Ephrata man was sentenced Wednesday to eight years in prison.
A jury earlier this month convicted 34-year-old Genaro Vazquez Visoso of vehicular homicide in a reckless manner and with disregard for the safety of others.
During an about two-hour sentencing hearing Wednesday morning, Grant County Superior Court Judge John Antosz agreed with the prosecutors’ recommendation of a 96-month sentence. The standard sentencing range was between 78 and 102 months. Following his prison term, Vazquez Visoso will be under supervised release for 18 months and is ordered to an evaluation for substance abuse disorder.
Vazquez Visoso declined to address the court during the hearing. His attorney has filed a notice to appeal.
On Oct. 20, 2017, Vazquez Visoso was driving a Chevrolet Malibu on Road K Northwest. He admitted he had dropped his cellphone and reached down to grab it when he ran a stop sign at the intersection with Road 9 Northwest, colliding with a 2009 Honda Accord driven by 61-year-old Kelly Norris.
Norris died at the scene. Vazquez Visoso was pulled out of car before it caught fire.
Paramedics told investigators they could smell an odor of alcohol on Vazquez Visoso’s breath, according to court records. Vazquez Visoso was taken to Quincy Valley Medical Center before being transferred to Central Washington Hospital in Wenatchee. He sustained multiple broken bones and underwent several surgeries.
Medical records from Quincy Valley Medical Center showed Vazquez Visoso had methamphetamine and alcohol in his system, according to court records. Much of the evidence relating to intoxication was not allowed to be presented during trial. The jury could not reach a unanimous decision whether Vazquez Visoso was intoxicated at the time of the collision.
