MOSES LAKE - A man has died after being attacked by his dog Thursday morning inside his home near Moses Lake.
The sheriff’s office confirmed the man died after being flown by LifeFlight to an area hospital in critical condition. The woman also attacked by the dog has serious but non-life threatening injuries and is being treated at Samaritan Hospital.
Emergency personnel responded to the residence at the Harvest Manor mobile home park about 11:20 a.m. for reports of an animal attack.
The dog involved, which is a pitbull or pitbull mix, is at a local veterinarian being treated for injuries that occurred during the incident.
Details of what led to the attack are unclear, according to the sheriff’s office. Detectives have yet to interview the injured woman.
The Dog pooped in the house and he tried to punish it and that dog wasn't having it.
He will go down a Legend and Martyr to all Canine and any canine derivative species
Pit bulls were breed for fighting and their killer instincts has got them banned in the UK.
I see no fenced in area in photo. If the dog was in that kind of trailer all the time with 2 people -- I am glad the dog did not go gonzo outside when there were kids- old people- Anything living near it.
Pit bull lovers need to look at some pictures of what's been cut out of a pit bulls belly after he kills a child. He swallow what they bite off. There is no other dog like them and that is why they have been banned in some countries.
Truly, I have no idea of what caused this attack.
I do know, however, when we lived in a previous small town, the owner and his son had a beautiful Rottweiler puppy. Very gentle and sweet .One morning I happened to see the son ( about 18 at the time) toss the puppy into the air, and kick it in mid-air on the way down. Of course, I yelled at him and always kept an eye out for any further abuses of this poor little creature. I suspect they were trying to make it mean...I would have called the sheriff's office on them, but I had no cell phone and no proof. And our family's life would likely have been in jeopardy as well.
I hope all turns out well in this story. Sad situation all around.
PitBulls are such sweet animals and they are just the best with kids. They are so docile, kind, gentle and loving. They are no different than any other member of a family unit. I don't understand why they have such a bad name.
Better be more to this story.
