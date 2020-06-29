OTHELLO - An Othello man has died from injuries sustained in a June 20 collision on state Route 17.
Felix Rodriguez Martinez, 74, had been airlifted to Providence-Sacred Heart Medical Center in Spokane following the collision at the intersection of SR 17 and Cunningham Road near Othello. State troopers say Rodriguez Martinez died at the hospital over the weekend.
At about 4 p.m. on June 20, Rodriguez Martinez was driving a 1998 Oldsmobile Cutlass east on Cunningham Road. He reportedly failed to yield to SR 17 traffic as he attempted to continue east on Cunningham Road. His car was struck by a southbound 2007 Chevrolet Silverado in the intersection.
Both vehicles came to rest blocking the highway.
Rodriguez Martinez’s passenger, 68-year-old Othello resident Rosalva Pelayo Gonzalez, was also injured in the wreck and was taken to Othello Community Hospital.
The driver of the pickup truck, 48-year-old Othello resident Marco A. Pena, was not hurt. His passenger, 48-year-old Othello resident Nirma Z. Pena, was taken by private vehicle to the Othello hospital.
