ROYAL CITY - An elderly man died in an early Friday morning trailer fire near Royal City.
Grant County Fire Districts 10 and 11 were dispatched about 4 a.m. Friday for a fully-engulfed travel trailer in the 3100 block of Road 13 Southwest.
The man’s body was found inside the trailer after the fire was extinguished, according to the Grant County Sheriff’s Office.
The man’s remains are in the care of Grant County Coroner Craig Morrison, whose staff will confirm the man’s identity, notify next of kin and conduct an autopsy.
The Grant County Fire Marshal’s Office is investigating the cause of the blaze.
