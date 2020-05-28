CLE ELUM - A day of sightseeing turned tragic for a Bellevue man on Wednesday in Cle Elum. At around 11:30 a.m., emergency crews were summoned to the area of Peoh Point Lookout.
When deputies arrived, they were told that 60-year-old Manuel Vellon of Bellevue was hiking when he slipped and fell off the ridge crest.
Deputies found Vellon about 400 yards down the embankment. Life-saving efforts were conducted but to no avail.
Vellon died from substantial injuries prior to hospital transport.
