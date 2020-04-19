MOSES LAKE - A man is accused of ramming two Grant County Sheriff’s Office patrol cars while riding on a stolen ATV Saturday night near Moses Lake.
Deputies and Moses Lake police on Saturday were looking for a stolen Yamaha side-by-side ATV when they located the vehicle about 7:20 p.m. near Road 2 Northeast and Road O Northeast, according to the sheriff’s office.
At one point, the driver of the ATV, later identified as 37-year-old Jarod Taylor, reportedly drove head-on toward a deputy’s car before fleeing along canal roads.
A short time later, deputies responded to a trespassing in progress call about two miles away in the 800 block of Road Q Northeast. The caller said a side-by-side ATV was involved, according to the sheriff’s office.
Deputies located the ATV parked between two shop buildings and boxed it in. Taylor allegedly then rammed one patrol car head-on, then shifted into reverse and rammed a second patrol car.
Neither deputy was injured.
Taylor was arrested and was taken to Samaritan Hospital before being booked into Grant County Jail for two counts of second-degree assault, felony eluding, first-degree malicious mischief, possession of a stolen vehicle, possession of meth and second-degree criminal trespass.
(1) comment
Lock him up and throw away the key. He’s a drain on our resources
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.