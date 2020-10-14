EPHRATA - A Soap Lake man found dead in an irrigation canal died from asphyxia due to drowning, according to Grant County Coroner Craig Morrison.
The body of 39-year-old Benjamin Buckles was located last Thursday in a canal near Road J Northwest and state Route 28, south of Ephrata, according to the sheriff’s office.
An autopsy was completed on Tuesday.
Buckles’ manner of death is undetermined and the sheriff’s office continues to investigate.
