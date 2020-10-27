MOSES LAKE - A man was sentenced to nearly six years in prison for swinging an ax at Home Depot employees after being caught shoplifting at the Moses Lake store.
Cory Campbell pleaded guilty to second-degree assault with a deadly weapon, second-degree theft, second-degree retail theft and possession of a controlled substance in connection to the December 2017 incident.
A judge sentenced Campbell to 70 months behind bars.
On Dec. 11, 2017, Moses Lake police were called to Home Depot after reports Campbell had threatened employees with an ax after trying to steal from the store, according to court records.
Employees told police Campbell had filled a shopping cart with close to $2,000 worth of items, including an ax. Campbell was carrying the ax when employees told him to stop as he neared the front doors. Police say Campbell refused to stop and began fighting with employees.
Campbell began swinging the ax at an employee before throwing toward several employees, causing one employee to duck to avoid being hit. No employees were injured.
Moses Lake police reported Campbell had stolen merchandise twice from Walmart and once from the Ephrata Rite Aid within a month of the Home Depot incident.
Mmmmmm yeah shoplifters. They get indignant when people "disrespect" them . . . for being thieves. Go figure.
im told unless their asset protection they are not suppose to confront them..its a fireable offense..but 70 months plus good time and time served he will be out on 36 months..i hope he gott barred from them
