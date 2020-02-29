MOSES LAKE - A man wanted in connection to several robberies was shot and killed Friday night by a Moses Lake police officer after the man shot a police K9 following a pursuit.
At about 10:43 p.m., Moses Lake police Street Crimes detectives and patrol officers were searching for the male suspect. The suspect’s vehicle was located on Airway Drive and police attempted to make a traffic stop, according to Chief Kevin Fuhr.
Police say the suspect fled, leading officers on a pursuit for several miles along Valley Road, Grape Drive, Oregon Street and back onto Valley Road. During the chase, spike strips were successfully used and the suspect came to a stop on Denton Road in the Cascade Valley area.
The suspect tried to run but was followed by an officer and his K9 partner. Chief Fuhr said during the chase, the suspect pulled out a handgun and opened fire, striking the K9. The officer returned fire, killing the suspect.
The K9 was taken to Pioneer Veterinary in Moses Lake and has since been transported by airplane to Washington State University’s Veterinary Unit for emergency surgery. No other officers were injured.
The Central Basin Investigative Team is investigating the shooting.
The name of the officer and K9 involved, along with the deceased suspect’s name, have not yet been released.
And alot of our officers are worthless sorry to say. my opinion dont like it dont read it!
Criminals often have that opinion of law enforcement!
This is sad. Moses lake has gone to shit!
The dog is not a cop it is a tool. A very helpful tool when used correctly. Like in searches and recovery. But when taught to attack it is a weapon. Then it is on the officer. I dont have enough info to say that the dog and officer did anything wrong. When the guy pulled a gun and started firing the cop I'm guessing had no other choice.
I find it amazing that so many people are standing up and ADVOCATING that law enforcement be given the right to send animals that SOLE PURPOSE and TRAINING is to assault and main suspects by biting them repeatedly over and over again until the suspect submits.. I mean for why not advocate that the police can take a suspect into the back room and beat them with batons and brass knuckles until the suspect submits and admits to all the charges the police say they are guilty of??
This animal is purposefully trained to maim and injury humans.. That is the point blank truth.. This animal is trained to maim and hurt humans by training the dog that doing so is the "Game".. This animal is trained so much to Maim Humans that once they are no longer suited for law enforcement activity they can only live with "specially trained" people or the animal will be put down.. Why you ask?? They are deemed a threat to the general population..
I just cannot wrap my head around how so many of you advocate that it is appropriate that it is ok for Police to have an animal attack a suspect that will send a suspect to the hospital and require medical care after being assaulted and maimed by this animal.. I thought we as a society agreed that it was against what we believed in to have police attack and beat and send suspects to the hospital..
I guess it's all ok until it's your family member that is laying in a pile of his own blood at the hands of a POLICE officer..
Oh and if any of you wonder what your life is REALLY worth.. According to the law enforcement community.. It's about $25,000 ... The same cost as a Dog that is trained to assist them beating and assaulting suspects when their authority is questioned.. The cost of a dog is what your life is worth people.. So when that medication you are taking starts getting too expensive and starts approaching $25,000 watch out people.. The cost of the dog is approaching!
opinionscrossroad When did you become a police dog expert?
JOEY, I appreciate the complement but what exactly are you referring to??
It is always good to see someone sticking up for the criminals!
I'm sticking up for a human being.. A DEAD human being killed by a POLICE because of a Dog was chasing it trying to attack it..
If I was walking down the street and a dog attacked me, biting me and knocking me to the ground (or someone else) it legally allowed that I defend myself by killing the dog if possible..
Police have attack dogs.. You are supposed to allow that dog to attack you and Maim you and are NOT allowed to fight back or defend yourself from a police dogs attack.. See the irony??
blah blah blah.... you shoot toward a "dog" that is followed by a cop... you are shooting toward a cop. You run from the cops you are responsible for the consequences. You stop for the lights and defend yourself in court as non-criminals do. Common senses and respect will extend your life when dealing with the police.
No Irony, just a bad example. He wasn't walking down the street he was evading police. The only reason the dog was released is becasue the suspect was breaking the law. You don't want to get attacked by a police dog then don't break the law.
Why was the dog chasing him? Innocent people don’t run from the cops. Stop blaming the police dog for doing it’s job. You shouldn’t need to defend yourself from a police dog if you didn’t do anything wrong.
As I said TaxMONKEY, it is all good to say until it is your Family member dead because he didn't do what a Police said or quick enough.. And in this case, the family member is dying in a pool of blood because the POLICE sent a dog to attack the suspect and the suspect feared for his safety and life.. But because it is a POLICE that killed him --- all understanding for that human is thrown out the window..
This man was not “walking down the street”. He was firing a gun at a police officer and his K9. Not just the dog. The article clearly states that. What would you have the officer do, ask him politely, “Now please sir, won’t you put your gun down and stop shooting at me?” I am sure his response wouldn’t have been “Well, since you said please..”. The policeman didn’t have a choice here. He did what he had to do to save his life. The guy guy that was shot DID have a choice. He made it, and unfortunately also the consequences. It’s sad for all concerned. The family of the man who was shot, the officer for the need to do so, and the K9 for doing what he was trained to do. All of this shameful conversation going on here, including the callous name calling of the dead man, is embarrassing. Grow up. It’s a tragedy. For all.
Good job MLPD, to other would be criminals if you pull a gun on the cops or threaten the general moses lake public with firearms and lethal violence prepare to die.
Strictlybisnez Let me guess, You have a police record, Probably hispanic, and feel you are always being targeted by the police for harassment?. The suspect opened fire on a officer, He will be killed.... End of story, good riddance criminal, Thank you officer for saving the taxpayers the funds for housing this piece of crap.
Wow Grumpyolphart.. Nice way to show everyone that your not only a racist but that it's ok to kill people if they are a burden on society..
Wait a minute aren't YOU and members of you family taking government funds also??? Wait a minute here ............................
Damn straight!
F around F around pretty soon you won’t be around!
Damn straight! My Dad told me that all the time growing up. He also told us to always the 11th commandment too!
That "kid" was of legal age and knew better. He chose the life he was leading and kept doing illegal shit. If it wasnt a cop shooting him it would of been whoever place he was breaking into at some point I guarantee it. The dumb ass asked for it imo.
"Dog" or not the K9 is an Officer of the Law.
the criminal open fired not knowing who or what he was going to hit with his bullets. he was in a residential area.
Its about time the Police that we pay to protect us are allowed to do what is necessary to keep these thugs off the streets.
I feel for the officer that had to pull the trigger, but am eternally grateful to him for doing what had to be done.
Prayers for the K9 Officer and his handler for a fast and full recovery from this trauma.
lesson to the criminals out there.... just because it's Grant County doesn't mean that you get to do what you want without consequences. Maybe this will be a turning point in favor of our Law Enforcement Officers~
GREAT JOB MLPD
Bootlicker dog period not a human officer my ass how can a dog be a officer get off them drugs it only responds to orders it cannot make its own decisions its a animal period its only going to get worse lesson what lesson youre a joke
Damn straight! Require people to write a simple logical essay on why they would like to adopt the pet and you wouldn't have to worry about Sticktlybisnez passing that requirement. Judging solely on his incomprehensive rambling above.
To the person saying he shot at the dog please read the article again. He opened fire. The human officer follows the K-9 officer into the danger zone. If he opened fire towards the dog he took the chances of hitting one or more of the human officers. No officer wants to shoot and kill a person but it comes to a point of shoot or be shot. I am praying for both officers and the family of the person killed in this horrible situation.
Damn straight!
Some of the comments in this blog absolutely astounds me! The suspect was wanted for robbery, fled from police officers (placing the general public and officers at risk), was armed with a deadly weapon, intended to kill a highly trained K9, and would have likely utilized the weapon to kill the pursuing police officer. The K9 likely saved the life of the pursuing police officer, and some are questioning if deadly force was necessary? This person brought this on himself. Prayers for the officer who was forced to take the life and a speedy recovery for the K9.
I agree with Mainer1960 100%.....to (Wow really *People are sickening)....How do you know that the person shot by the officer was 19 ??????.....none of the info had been released yet.
I know him personally and I know cops had released this kid his truck I'm sure they knew where he was prior to this they weren't hunting him down that hard he was at my house prior to this about two hrs before happy calm with his girlfriend smiling happy. So sad that all of a sudden cops say they were hunting him down and killed him. A DOG IS A DOG a kid or person is someones child and loved one..We love u hun I'm so sorry this has happened to you and were here for your mom and will pay our respects to ur grandparents. LOW PEOPLE TO THINK OH BECAUSE SOMEONE IS FEELING SOME TYPE OF WAY ABOUT THIS SITUATION THEY ARE A CRIMINAL OR LIKE ONE OF U SAID HISPANIC .......SHUT UP THAT IS IGNORANT GO TO HELL
Maybe he shouldn't be running from the cops and shooting at them! If he hadn't done that he would still be alive... think about that. It was all his own decisions that put him in that body bag!
I wish you a speedy recovery Chief. Sorry for the Officer who had to shoot the suspect. It sucks, but I the suspect should have complied. Instead of leading a police on a chase and shooting at Mr. Chief. And if your butt hurt about it like saying a dogs life is worth more than a humans. Well...i think most of us can disagree
F**K HIM good RIDDANCE ! K9 is a police officer END OF STORY !! HE BROUGHT IT ON HIMSELF YOU FIRE ON A POLICE OFFICER THEY'LL ALWAYS RETURN FIRE...WITH ALOT MORE ACCURACY !!
More accurately cops spend more time eating donuts than shooting their firearms what happened in Seattle with cops getting killed in Starbucks what happened with the shooting in ellensburg cops are just human just like us dude so quit trying to make them out like robocop he did not want to kill the cop just the dog hope it dies to!!
You are a POS troll
Damn straight! Ask for trouble, get double!
No wonder our country is in the mess it is no one ever wants to be held accountable for their actions! In case you haven’t opened your eyes lately try and watch or read some news. This was a highly trained officer not just a dog that was shot and the politicians will use this to say guns are the issue not the fact that the criminal involved was the issue for pulling the gun and using this tool to try and escape penalties for his crimes!!!
If you run from a cop and then pull out a gun, you are probably going to get shot...especially if you pull the trigger.
I'm sure no one feels good about killing a 19 year old. But what if that 19 year old killed an officer trying to do his job. No disrespect, it's a terrible situation, but this guy knew what could happen when he pulled out a gun and started firing. And he pulled out a gun for a reason, he wanted to get away and apparently was willing to kill or be killed in order for that to happen. It's sad absolutely but the officer was at work, doing his job and his life was threatened. He's not the bad guy in this situation. Prays and comfort to all involved.
Wow kill a kid for killing a k9 a dog! when is a dog worth a persons life! Moses lake cops need to be held accountable for this one
Sorry... that “kid” pulled a gun and fired it at police officers. He chose to pull a gun... he chose to pull the trigger... what if he had hit a child an innocent child in the area? How do you know he was aiming at the K9 and not just a horrific shot? Bottom line is he pulled a gun... no question in my mind it was a justified shooting. Good job MLPD. I hope your officer survives.
Yes, give that officer a medal for cleaning the trash out of the community!
I strongly agree if you are willing to pull a firearm out on a police officer and be willing to pull the trigger it should be a death penalty.
He shot at the dog read the article no dog is worth a human life
Thank you Blue. Grant County citizens got have your back. Pull a gun on Cops and you should be shot. Prayers for K9 and the Officer forced to pull the trigger. We are thankful for your sacrifices for us.
You guys feel good killing a 19 year old kid really. Officers are trained aren't the to disarm people with a weapon. So sad people could really think good job for this. Excessive measures are used in to many cases in this county. This is terrible. I have no respect for a officer proud to KILL A CHILD.
Sorry for the loss of life, but that person showed complete lack of concern for human life when they introduced deadly force.
Last I checked 18 is the legal age of a ADULT. You use deadly force toward a K9 (which is a officer that the department paid thousands to get) you get what’s coming to you. I’m sorry for your loss but come on. Play stupid games, win stupid prizes as my father would say.
Money is not worth a persons life nor is a dog because that what it is common it cannot be considered a officer ridiculous to compare a dog to a human life
Damn straight! He got the prize he was playing for!
Children don’t pull guns and shoot at people... criminals do.
For killing someone you are evil even if you agree with them he shot at a dog no human is worth losing their life over a dog !!
That dog was a police officer...the fact that he shot the dog proves he would have had no problem shooting the handler. Too bad, but he brought deadly force into the situation, he just went up against someone with better training and experience.
he shot an OFFICER OF THE LAW. K9 or human, he was still an Officer. and he didn't know he would shoot the dog, he open fired... he could have struck a civilian; bet he wouldn't have felt the least bit remorse over it either.
Speak for yourself bootlicker Grant County is divided on this fck blue I wish no bad on police but when a human life is taken fck blue on everything !
There's no division on this, it's terribly sad a K9 Officer was shot and that a person died but he opened fire. We are so lucky to have such decent officers in this town. I've lived places that have awful cops, I get it. That's not what this is though, go be a scab somewhere else.
