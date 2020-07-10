SPOKANE - A man was sentenced Thursday to 14 years in federal prison for exploiting young girls in the Moses Lake and Tri-Cities areas in 2016 and 2017.
Jesus “Chewy” Rodriguez, 28, of Kennewick, previously pleaded guilty to receipt of child pornography in U.S. District Court in Spokane. Charges of online enticement of a minor and child sex trafficking were dismissed as part of a plea agreement.
U.S. District Judge Wm. Fremming Nielsen sentenced Rodriguez to 14 years behind bars, followed by 20 years of court supervision. Rodriguez had previously been sentenced to 21 months in jail in Benton County for similar conduct.
According to information disclosed during court proceedings, Rodriguez used social media to reach out to more than a dozen young women and underage girls, some as young as 12 years old. Investigators say he requested that minor girls take and send pornographic images. Rodriguez also tried to meet up with some of the victims for sex.
On at least two separate occasions, Rodriguez did meet up with a 14-year-old girl from Moses Lake, and then a 15-year-old girl, to “engage in illicit sexual conduct with them in exchange for a cellphone and marijuana,” according to court records. Rodriguez also had a gun in his truck when he met up with the 14-year-old girl.
(3) comments
I'd vote for a stronger sentence, more terminal.
With a name like Jesus, you'd think that would lay guilt on your conscience everyday.
His sentence should run for the length of time that those kids are mentally affected by him. Or life, whichever is longer.
Stay classy Chewy, I hope you get some of the same treatment in your new home
