MOSES LAKE - A man was sentenced to less than three years in prison in connection to a December raid of a drug house near Moses Lake.
Pete Lopez, 36, pleaded guilty in Grant County Superior Court to possession of methamphetamine with intent to manufacture or deliver, with a school zone enhancement.
A part of a plea agreement, a judge sentenced Lopez to 32 months behind bars and complete a chemical dependency treatment program under a prison-based drug offender sentencing alternative. Lopez would have faced between 44 and 84 months in prison without the sentencing alternative, according to court records.
On Dec. 18, Grant County’s Interagency Narcotics Enforcement Team and the Moses Lake Regional Tactical Response Team served a search warrant at a property at 7906 Stanley Road Northeast. The tactical response team was used as a precaution due to past incidents at the home involving firearms, including a Nov. 10 raid at the property.
Lopez voluntarily exited a trailer on the property after several flash bangs were used. Andrew Gilbert Jr., also charged with possession of meth with intent to manufacture or deliver in a school zone, later exited the home.
Investigators seized meth, cash and a stolen vehicle from the property.
Lopez admitted to selling meth to support his drug habit, according to court records.
Gilbert is also facing drug charges in connection to the Nov. 10 raid of the same property where police reportedly seized meth, psilocybin mushrooms, illegal marijuana and at least one stolen firearm, according to Moses Lake police. Police also recovered more than a pound of meth and $8,000 during service of a search warrant on his vehicle, according to police reports.
