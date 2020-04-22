MOSES LAKE - A 47-year-old man has been sentenced to nearly five years in prison in connection to a July 2019 shooting in Moses Lake.
Reymundo J. Borjas pleaded guilty to drive-by shooting. A charge of first-degree unlawful possession of a firearm was dismissed as part of a plea agreement.
A judge sentenced Borjas to 57 months behind bars, according to court records.
Moses Lake police responded to a trailer park on North Grape Drive just before 7 p.m. July 18 after multiple reports of shots fired. Witnesses told police they saw the driver of a black sedan with red rims get out of his car and begin shooting at a black SUV that had turned into the trailer park, according to court records.
Both the suspect and victim fled before officers arrived. Multiple shell casings and broken glass from the SUV were located on scene.
Police say Borjas is known to drive a Honda Accord matching the witness’ description. While searching the area, police located a Honda Accord with red rims parked at Goodwill. The vehicle was unoccupied and was seized for a search warrant.
A Goodwill employee told police a man matching Borjas’ description came into the business and had asked to use the phone. The employee declined to let the man use the phone and he left in an unknown direction.
Security video from Goodwill showed the Honda pull into the parking lot about a minute after shots were fired. Police also recognized Borjas, wearing clothing matching the shooter’s description, entering the business then leaving toward North Central Drive, appearing to be carrying something in his waistband, according to court records.
During a warrant search of the Honda, police located a knife with a brass knuckle-handle, a cellphone and Borjas’ district court paperwork.
Crimes like these are bound to happen when you have an outdated skate park. Someone needs to do something.
So attempted murder with the possibility of injuring or killing others with random bullets flying at 1500 feet per second only gets you five years now. Is this the new standard for attempting to kill someone as a felon with an illegal firearm? And my taxes have to pay for his/her lifeline while in prison/jail?? WOW!!!
