SOAP LAKE - A man who opened fire on law enforcement near Soap Lake in 2018 was sentenced Thursday to nearly 35 years in prison.
Alejandro Rodriguez, 28, spoke only briefly during Thursday’s sentencing hearing, saying he had a message to law enforcement.
(WARNING: Strong language)“They need to quit abusing the badge and this kind of shit wouldn’t be happening,” Rodriguez said. More than a dozen law enforcement officers were in attendance at the hearing, including the four Rodriguez shot at.
Judge John Antosz agreed to a joint recommendation of 418 months behind bars. Rodriguez previously pleaded guilty to two counts of first-degree assault with a deadly weapon enhancement, first-degree unlawful possession of a firearm, custodial assault and first-degree attempted unlawful possession of a firearm. Rodriguez was facing attempted murder charges, and life if prison if convicted, but the charges were amended as part of a plea agreement.
On Aug. 19, 2018, law enforcement had gone to an address in the 100 block of Adrian Avenue Northeast in Lakeview in an effort to locate an armed robbery suspect. Two Ephrata police officers, Sgt. Ryan Harvey and officer Bill Roberts, contacted a woman at the home while Grant County deputy Scott Granger and Soap Lake officer Nic Diaz pulled up to the back of the home through an alley, according to court records.
The woman led officers to a shed at the back of the property where officers were told a man was in the shed. Police say the man was wearing clothing similar to the suspect from the Ephrata armed robbery.
But it was Rodriguez who later exited the shed. Officers began yelling for Rodriguez to stop but he walked away toward a junk pile.
“Rodriguez reached toward his waist as the officers yelled for him to stop and show his hands,” stated Capt. Dave Sands, the commander of the Central Basin Investigation Team that investigated the shooting. “As the officers attempted to get him to stop, Rodriguez took cover behind the junk pile and shots were exchanged between Rodriguez and the officers.”
Detectives say Rodriguez shot at both groups of officers, two in the alley and two approaching from the main house.
Officer Diaz told investigators he heard shots and one round went between him and deputy Granger, striking a patrol vehicle.
Three officers – Harvey, Roberts and Granger – returned fire on Rodriguez, who was shot in the leg before surrendering. He was treated at Samaritan Hospital before being booked into jail.
A 9mm pistol with one round in the chamber, along with an empty magazine, were recovered near the junk pile Rodriguez had hid behind, according to investigators. Bullets were recovered from a home across the alley and from a motorhome where one of the officers took cover.
Rodriguez was held in jail without bail since his arrest. On Dec. 11, 2018 during a courtroom hearing, Rodriguez punched a corrections deputy as he entered the courtroom. Rodriguez tried to take the deputy’s gun before another deputy used a Taser on Rodriguez.
(5) comments
Well you read the article its apparent they are the individual that had a shoot out with fish and wildlife many years back got 25 years just for that all you have to do is look at the news and compare what happens i guess
Absolutely asinine. Yesterday a convicted killer got 8 years for KILLING Kelly Norris and today the same judge sentences this guy to 35 years for shooting at cops. This makes no sense. None. The Grant County court system is the laughing stock of our state. What a joke. Are cops lives that much more important than citicizens?
Well, they do all work for the same 'good old boys' club. AKA, the State.
These cases are completely different, your comparing apples to oranges, Kelly Norris was killed in a car accident, yes the driver who killed him was completely at fault but This guy opened fire into a group of people, badge or no badge, he purposely and premeditated tried to murder 4 people and technically is only getting about 9 years for each attempted murder.
Still you're missing the point no one was killed or even hurt their have been murders in grant county and dudes only getting 18 years for murder this case is ridiculous no cop is worth more than our lives crooked grant county
