ELLENSBURG - A 19-year-old man was found unconscious early Friday morning in Ellensburg after a reported stabbing and attack with a baseball bat.
Ellensburg police responded about 2:10 a.m. to the area of Okanogan Street and West 14th Avenue after reports that a man had been assaulted with a baseball bat.
The victim was found unconscious, suffering from multiple stab wounds, according to Ellensburg police. The man was taken to the hospital. His condition is unknown.
Witnesses reported seeing the victim on the ground being assaulted with a baseball bat by at least one suspect.
“It was learned there were possibly two suspects, both reported as potentially being involved with a gang,” Ellensburg police stated.
No suspects are in custody.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Ellensburg police at 509-925-8534.
