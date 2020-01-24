MOSES LAKE - Moses Lake police are investigating a stabbing Thursday night that left a man with serious injuries.
The stabbing occurred between 9:30 p.m. and 10 p.m. in the 2200 block of Basin Street, just off West Broadway Avenue. The victim told police he was in a confrontation with several people when he was stabbed multiple times, according to Moses Lake police.
The victim was able to drive himself to Samaritan Hospital. He was listed in stable condition on Friday.
Police say the victim has refused to provide further details about the attack. Police have not identified any suspects and detectives continue to investigate.
Anyone with information is asked to call Moses Lake police at 509-762-1160.
(2) comments
I have been seeing gang graffiti a lot lately. Peninsula area. Please stop writting on things. Respect other people’s property it’s trashy looking
He won’t cooperate? Definitely gang related.
