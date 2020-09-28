WENATCHEE - A man was stabbed multiple times Sunday night during an altercation in Wenatchee.
The stabbing occurred at about 11:50 p.m. in the 1000 block of North Mission Road, according to Capt. Edgar Reinfeld.
Police say a man and woman were out when a firework reportedly went off near them, causing a fight to ensue between the man and two other men on the side of the street.
Reinfeld told Newsradio 560 KPQ the male victim was stabbed several times in his back and side by one of the male suspects. The victim was taken to Confluence Health Central Washington Hospital in Wenatchee where he underwent surgery. His injuries are not considered life-threatening.
No arrests have been made and Wenatchee police continue to investigate.
