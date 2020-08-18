CONNELL – Connell’s police force had a lengthy standoff on their hands on Monday after a man allegedly attacked his female roommate and threatened to split an officers skull with a hatchet.
65-year-old James Colclasure was living in a home in the 300 block of N. Burke, the location of the standoff.
In addition to reportedly attacking his female roommate, Colclasure also allegedly destroyed some of her property.
Police say authorities were summoned to the scene at about 11:45 a.m.
Officers say Colclasure was outside when they arrived and quickly ran back into the home when he realized he was going to be arrested. Police say Colclasure armed himself with a hatchet and threatened an officer.
Colclasure eventually walked of his home and surrendered at around 6 p.m.
He was booked into the Franklin County Correctional Center for investigation of felony assault.
(1) comment
Should have dropped his ass when he picked up the hatchet..
