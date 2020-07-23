CRESCENT BAR - A man upset because of losing his job reportedly fired off several shots from a semi-automatic pistol while walking along the golf course at Crescent Bar.
Jordan Kintner, 31, was arrested for aiming and discharging a firearm, according to the Grant County Sheriff’s Office.
Deputies and Quincy police responded about 10:45 a.m. Thursday to several 911 calls of an armed man in the area and shots fired. The incident led to a shelter-in-place order for Crescent Bar residents.
Kintner was located and was cooperative with police. As many as 10 shots were fired by Kintner, who told deputies he was upset about losing his job at a Quincy business.
The shelter-in-place was lifted after about 45 minutes.
Well, the second amendment only applies to the sane.
The veneer of civility is mighty thin when people start wondering how they are gonna survive.
Uh oh, socialist pensioners and Kountry Klub Konservatives. It's starting to happen.
