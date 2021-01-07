OKANOGAN - A man wanted in connection to a 2019 homicide was arrested was arrested Wednesday in Okanogan.
Okanogan County deputies were called just before noon after reports Joseph Bowers, 28, was swinging an ax and walking toward the Okanogan school bus garage. Bowers was taken into custody shortly after at the Okanogan Chevron, according to the sheriff’s office.
A warrant was issued for Bowers’ arrest on Dec. 22 for first-degree murder in connection to the June 2019 death of Angela Bowers.
Angela Bowers’ husband, Lance Bowers, was previously arrested in November 2019 on charges of first-degree murder and first-degree arson.
On June 3, firefighters responded to a vehicle fire on Frosty Creek Road east of Tonasket, where human remains were discovered in the trunk of the car. Sheriff’s office officials say the remains were “burnt beyond recognition.”
During the investigation, deputies contacted Lance Bowers, who allegedly drew a firearm on the two deputies. Bowers was shot by deputies and treated at Central Washington Hospital in Wenatchee before being booked into jail for first-degree unlawful possession of a firearm.
The Okanogan County Coroner’s Office was unable to identify the burnt remains after an autopsy. DNA evidence was sent to the Washington State Patrol crime lab, where the remains were identified as Angela Bowers, according to the sheriff’s office. Angela Bowers had been listed as a missing person since June 17.