ADAMS COUNTY - A man wanted on several felonies was arrested Thursday after Adams County deputies served multiple search warrants related to stolen property.
Adam Morfin, 24, was booked into Adams County Jail for second-degree burglary, with additional charges expected.
Morfin reportedly fled from deputies into a marsh area in the 2100 block of Cunningham Road on Wednesday. A K9 and drone was used to search for the suspect, who was considered armed, but he was not located, according to the sheriff’s office.
On Thursday, deputies recovered stolen property from a large amount of vehicle prowls and thefts, resulting in several arrests, according to the sheriff’s office. The names of other suspects involved were not released and no other details have been provided.
(1) comment
All I hear is Nelson Muntz saying, "Ha, Ha!"
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.