OTHELLO - A wanted man out of Texas was captured Monday afternoon with the help of Adams County K9 Garrett.
Deputies contacted two suspicious subjects about 2 p.m. in the 2800 block of West Bench View Lane near Othello. One suspect, identified as James E. Springfield, had an extraditable warrant out of Texas.
Springfield reportedly barricaded himself inside a vacant residence.
“Deputies told James that he was under arrest and if he didn’t come out he would be facing more charges such as resisting arrest,” sheriff’s office officials stated. “James did not comply and refused to exit. James was observed through a window and was heard moving around inside.”
K9 Garrett and his handler deputy Joe Phillips responded and after a few barks, Springfield surrendered and exited the home.
Deputies say Springfield had blood around his neck and had apparently hurt himself by cutting his neck with a piece of broken glass.
Springfield was transported to Othello Community Hospital for treatment before being booked into jail for resisting arrest and his outstanding warrant. Details about his warrant were not available.
