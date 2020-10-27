MOSES LAKE - A man was sentenced to close to two years in prison for breaking into the Moses Lake Police Department fenced parking lot in an attempt to grab drugs and cashed from a seized vehicle.
Gary Hutt pleaded guilty to possession of controlled substance, obstructing law enforcement and second-degree criminal trespass in connection to his November 2019 arrest. He also pleaded guilty to reckless driving from an August 2019 pursuit in Moses Lake. A judge sentenced Hutt to 20 months behind bars.
Hutt’s criminal history dates back to 1998 and he’s now racked up a total of 31 felony convictions throughout four counties, according to court records.
On Nov. 18, 2019, Moses Lake police located Hutt in the sally port behind the police department just before 5 p.m. Police video shows Hutt hopping the fence when an officer attempt to make contact. Hutt ran to a motorcycle staged behind city hall in an attempt to escape.
Officers pursued Hutt briefly before he crashed the motorcycle at the intersection of East Third Avenue and South Chestnut Street, less than a block from where the chase began.
An officer used a Taser on Hutt after hut tried to get back on the bike, which was later found to be stolen in Spokane.
Hutt told police he was at the police department because he heard officers were looking for him on an outstanding Department of Corrections Warrant. But police say while Hutt was in the MLPD parking lot, he had broken into a vehicle seized as part of a drug investigation. Investigators say the car had already been searched by officers and the more than a pound of meth and $8,000 had already been removed.
