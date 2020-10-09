MOSES LAKE - The Grant County Coroner’s Office has identified the man killed in Thursday’s dog attack as 27-year-old Moses Lake resident Zachary S. Willis.
Willis’ next of kin has been notified, according to the sheriff’s office. An autopsy is pending.
Deputies were called to Willis’ home at the Harvest Manor mobile home park Thursday morning for a report of an animal attack inside the residence, according to the sheriff’s office.
Willis suffered critical injuries from the dog. First responders tried to resuscitate the man but he was pronounced dead.
A woman at the home was also injured by the dog. She remains hospitalized in serious condition, according to the sheriff’s office.
The dog involved, a pit bull or similar mix, remains in the care of a local veterinarian but the dog will be euthanized, the sheriff’s office said.
Details of what led up to the dog attack or what provoked the dog have not been released.
Rural realist--where did you get you false information from? Fox news? You must be trying to be like you hero RumpyTrumpy. Pulling sh_t out of your ass. Let us all know where you came up with that over 50% bs.
We want to know where! NOT EVEYONE here believes the lies everytime your clown president opens his mouth. Only the uneducated.
Heres the unfortunate TRUTH about pitbulls! ....they are not a regular breed, they have the abilities to kill at a rate of no other dog can.....but if they are raised, taught, and bred by the right people they are wondeful, loving, and beautiful animals...heres the problem....pieces of human trash use them for the wrong issues and teach them to react in the worst way...not much different than people who possess guns who never should be allowed to hold one..its a human issue an unfortunately we have PLENTY OF TRASH!.....and ghetto people teach good dogs to act like killers
Why do people keep getting this dogs they have killed so many people. This dogs need to be banned its sad to say but at least it wasn't a child this time. Condolences to the family its a horrible way to go that dod should have been killed already.
Dogs - any dog- are not born to kill. They learn to kill for survival and food. Or they are mistreated and abused to the point that they have had enough and strike back, the same as any living thing. Pit bulls get a bad rap all because of how they are raised and made to be mean. Years ago, I saw a guy out jogging with his pit bull. The pit bull had about a 10 ft. chain around its neck and was dragging 2 full size cinder blocks as it struggled to keep up. The guy would stop just long enough for the dog to catch up and then he would take off again.
Pit bulls can and will be just as kind and loving as any other pet canine, but idiots like to train them to be mean through abuse and neglect because they think its "cool". And this is very sad because the animal shelters are filled with pit bulls ready to be adopted. Unfortunately, you can never really know how they have been treated and / or trained so many will never get new homes. It makes me wonder if this wasn't the case here.
This is truly a sad situation.
So very well expressed. I feel sorry for the dogs poor reputation because of bad decisions.
Tragic
Well put @Scorpio1911. We have had Pitbulls for years, and their breed is no different than any other. Kindness, Love and Affection are a must for any animal. I would choose a rescued Pitbull over any Chihuahua or "lap dog"... any and every day. What you do, your actions, words, and how your treat your animals effect their mentality and well-being... daily. With that unconditional love, strength, and security from a Pitbull who is born to protect those who they love and protect, It's a no-brainer.
We can walk our Pits down the city streets and all they want to is sniff the butts of other dogs and hopefully get a scratch on the back from their owners. Friendly, willing to please, and want nothing other than love and attention, as most all breeds do. Point being, please just dont walk into our home un-announced, the door is there for your protection, not theirs or ours.
Absolutely untrue. By your logic, pitbulls must be the unluckily group with a heartbeat that have ever lived. Over HALF of all deaths from dog attacks in the US are from pitbulls. Your telling us they don't have an innate disposition for aggression but rather all them just got unlucky and had bad owners that made them that way. Do you know how ludicrous your comment is. It's pure stupidity to believe those dogs are like other dogs.
I would be happy to introduce you to a 100+ pound American Pitbull (Bully) who, if you are invited into our home, would lick your face, rub his butt up against you for a scratch, and want you to hand him a treat as a friendly gesture. Even if you didnt, he would fetch get his food dish, bring it to you, and hope you would re-fill it!!!
Alphabet guy........that may be the only thing you have ever said that we agree about.
