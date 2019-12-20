SOAP LAKE - A Quincy man was sentenced to nearly three years in prison in connection to a pursuit beginning in Soap Lake and ending in a crash in Wilson Creek.
Robert Sharp, 59, pleaded guilty to felony attempting to elude law enforcement and first-degree negligent driving in connection his Sept. 22 arrest.
Sharp was sentenced to 34 months, plus one day, in prison. The felony eluding conviction was Sharp's 11th felony conviction.
A Soap Lake police officer located Sharp driving a spray-painted Ford Mustang pulling into the parking lot of Akins Fresh Market. The officer circled the parking lot and Sharp ran a stop sign while turning onto Daisy Street South, according to court records.
Sharp continued into another parking lot before driving through a yard at the intersection of Elder Street South and Sixth Avenue Southeast. Soap Lake police say Sharp ran another stop sign before heading onto Road 20 Northeast, where the chase reached speeds of more than 120 mph.
Sharp ran another stop sign at the intersection of Road 20 and Stratford Road Northeast. The chase continued at more than 80 mph along dirt roads. Sharp continued across state Route 28 and into Wilson Creek. Police say Sharp lost control of the vehicle and collided with a power pole and concrete barrier, according to court records.
Sharp exited the car through the window and ran. He surrendered after a brief foot chase.
Sharp admitted to smoking methamphetamine and drinking alcohol prior to the pursuit, according to police.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.