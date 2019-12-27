MOSES LAKE - A man who ran from Moses Lake police following a traffic stop as part of a drug investigation will not serve further jail time after pleading guilty.
Michael Cera Barajas, 23, pleaded guilty to obstructing law enforcement in connection to his Aug. 12 arrest.
A charge of possession of a controlled substance was dismissed as part of a plea agreement. Cera Barajas was sentenced to 364 days in jail, with 244 suspended for two years and credit for time served.
Moses Lake police had stopped Cera Barajas at the Surf n’ Slide parking lot as part of the investigation. Cera Barajas was in his vehicle with his 3-year-old son, according to police.
During the traffic stop, Cera Barajas ran from the car, leaving his son inside. Officers secured the child and chase the man, who tried to get into another vehicle in the aquatic center parking lot before running a second time. Cera Barajas was taken into custody as he attempted to enter the water park, according to Moses Lake police.
Police say Cera Barajas was found in possession of several bindles of cocaine, packaged for sale, as well as more than $1,800 in small bills. Officers returned to the vehicle Cera Barajas tried to enter and found a window open. Police say the owner of the car found a loaded pistol inside, which was recovered by police.
Cera Barajas was booked into jail and his child was turned over to Child Protective Services.
A search warrant was later executed on Cera Barajas’ vehicle and officers found more cocaine. The total amount of cocaine seized was about half an ounce.
(1) comment
Good job MLPD getting him off the streets
