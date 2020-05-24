CLE ELUM - Deputies from Kittitas County are on the hunt for a potentially dangerous suspect in the Mineral Springs area of Blewett Pass.
Sheriff’s officials are attempting to find a potentially armed subject who they believe was involved in the disappearance of 41-year-old Ian Eckles of Kent who was scouting for turkey hunts in the area of Forest Service Road 9738 last weekend.
The suspect of the manhunt was found in possession of Ian Eckles’ vehicle and escaped law enforcement despite a thorough ground and air search by several agencies. An inspector with the Sheriff’s office says the suspect was found at a Mineral Springs campsite and when law enforcement issued commands, he fled.
Another vehicle stolen in King County belonged to Eckle. The stolen vehicle is connected with multiple burglaries and thefts in Kittitas County.
Authorities are asking the public to stay out of the area.
Witnesses describe the suspect as a Hispanic or Native American man in his 20’s to mid-30’s. The suspect’s physical features reportedly include having a heavy set physique with a chubby face, round nose, and short cropped black hair. The suspect was last seen fleeing law enforcement while wearing dark pants and no shirt.
Authorities say new evidence prompted Sunday’s manhunt believing that the suspect is still in the Mineral Springs area.
As for Eckles, deputies don’t know if he’s dead or alive at this point.
Sunday's manhunt involves crews on the ground with dogs.
