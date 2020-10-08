BRIDGEPORT - Nearly one month after being severely burned by the destructive Pearl Hill Fire in Douglas County, a porcupine is back in the wild after her rescuer nursed her to back to health.
That rescuer is Riley Wisdom of Mansfield who found "Porky" unresponsive, but upright near a burned tree near Bridgeport on Sept. 10. Porky’s quills were burned off, her paws severely damaged, and her eyes unable to open.
Riley is a groomer and rescues animals in her spare time.
Since rescuing Porky, Riley has treated her with pain medicine, antibiotics, and regularly washes her eyes with saline, followed by an antibiotic ointment. Porky’s diet consisted of fresh veggies, Pedialyte, and electrolyte water.
After consulting with several other parties, it was determined that Porky was ready to be released back into the wild. Porky’s quills have fully grown back as well as her pad and her paws have healed with some minor scabbing left.
On Monday, Riley released Porky into the valley where she was found. Upon her release, Porky congregated with other porcupines and was doing a “happy” teeth chatter after climbing a tree according to Riley.
“I knew it was meant to be at the moment I saw her friends and I couldn't be happier. I will continue to keep an eye on Porky and her new family and update everyone as their story progresses. Thank you everyone for following our story. Porky and I love you all so much and thank you from the bottom of our hearts for your support and encouragement,” Riley stated on her Facebook page.
Sweet lady you are . Go tackle the world Porky‼️❤️
It really is a wonderful world we live on. And there are wonderful people on it also. This story made my evening !!! Thank you Riley & Porky.
So heartwarming! There are some beautiful people in this world! Have a long happy life "Porkey"!
