If you host gathering or plan to attend an event, you may want to keep the following tool at your fingertips.
A COVID-19 Risk Assessment Planning Tool has been developed by Georgia Tech and Applied BioInformatics Laboratory.
Broken down into counties in each state, the map shows the risk of attending an event based on size and location. The risk level is the estimated chance (0-100%) that at least one COVID-19-positive person will be present at an event in the county, depending on the size of the event.
The map allows you to choose the number of attendees at the event and then color-codes counties based on their risk levels.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.