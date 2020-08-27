OTHELLO - A display of solidarity against human trafficking is set to take place in Othello next month. Organized by Erika Salmeron of Othello, the march is scheduled for 2 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 12 at Kix Stand Espresso with picketing slated for 11 a.m. - 2 p.m.
“I feel it is a issue all over our area. . .l i feel it is not spoken enough about and as a single mother I shouldn't have to live in fear of who is around me at the store or even at the park
I see stories of children almost getting kidnapped i also see kid walking alone when we had school and it’s scary to think what could happen, so my friend Angelina and I are organizing this march to bring more awareness,” Erika told iFIBER ONE News.
According to the National Human Trafficking Hotline, the number of human trafficking cases reported in Washington state doubled between 2012 and 2017. Washington ranks 13th in the nation for active cases in its federal courts. The hotline has received over 3,500 calls from Washington since 2007 and nearly 1,800 potential victims of human trafficking have been identified.
(2) comments
Awesome rallying for Immigration custom enforcement. #1 law enforcement agency that stops trafficking
Yep
