SEATTLE - Could running back Marshawn Lynch make another return to Seattle? He says his agent has been in discussions with the Seahawks to rejoin the team.
“Well, it’s almost on that ‘expect the unexpected,’” Lynch told ESPN’s Scott Van Pelt in an interview Monday night, adding his agent, Doug Hendrickson, has been talking with the Seahawks.
Lynch, who unretired and rejoined the Seahawks before Week 17 of last season after season ending injuries for running backs Chris Carson, Rashaad Penny and C.J. Prosise. Lynch played in three games, including the regular season finale and two playoff games, carrying the ball 30 times for 67 yards and scoring four touchdowns.
Seahawks coach Pete Carroll said during the NFL combine in February that the door wasn’t closed on Lynch’s return. "We'll see," Carroll said.
Chris Carson is expected to be ready by Week 1 of the 2020 season, but Penny’s recovery from knee surgery could sideline him for the start of the season. Other running backs on the Seahawks roster including second-year player Travis Homer, rookie fourth-round pick DeeJay Dallas and undrafted rookies Anthony Jones and Patrick Carr.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.