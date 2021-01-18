WENATCHEE - In the spring of 2022, a local gymnasium will help quell some indecision on what to do for entertainment in the Wenatchee Valley.
In a little over a year from now, Sport will re-open as a 16,000-square-foot family entertainment center across the street from the Badger Mountain Brewing building.
Soon to be located at 25. S. Columbia St., SPORT’s so-called “Adventure Zone” will feature trampolines, pits, ninja course, tag arena, gymnastics, batting cages, simulators, fitness classes, pickleball courts, and a bar & restaurant. Sport’s four pickle ball courts will be situated on its rooftop overlooking downtown Wenatchee.
Currently, SPORT is a gymnasium that sits at 10 S. Columbia Ave. SPORT gymnastics currently is owned by Sue Harris. The new-and-improved SPORT will be primarily financed by Flint Hartwig; it will also partially be financed by Sue Harris and a couple other investors. Hartwig owns River Front Rock Gym and owns Eider Construction. Flint and Sue said they had been wanting to expand and develop into a family entertainment center for years.
Sue says Flint approached her in December of 2019. Construction on the new SPORT will begin in May.