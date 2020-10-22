MATTAWA - The Mattawa Food Bank has received a $10,000 donation just in time for the busy holiday season.
The donation was awarded through a Nation of Neighbors grant by Royal Neighbors of America.
“We serve a very important population, many who are Latino agricultural workers who, in spite of harvesting fruits and vegetables throughout the year, often find themselves needing extra help to secure food for their own families,” stated Pamela Bunger, president of the Mattawa Area Food Bank board.
The Mattawa food bank distributes food boxes two Saturday’s a month. Bunger says the food bank can distribute as many as 300 to 600 boxes on donation days when harvest season is over.
“The need is great, and this grant will help significantly,” Bunger added. “We just learned that our forklift is unrepairable. We couldn’t live without one for loading and unloading heavy pallets of food. The grant will help us purchase a replacement and any remaining dollars may go toward our goal of purchasing a walk-in freezer to keep food fresh.”
Nation of Neighbors is a Royal Neighbors of America philanthropy program that provides financial assistance to businesses, organizations and nonprofits.
“We are honored to be able to support the Mattawa Area Food Bank and the good work they are doing to help their neighbors,” stated Rebecca Cavanaugh, deputy general counsel at Royal Neighbors. “For more than 125 years, Royal Neighbors has sought to empower women to make a positive impact in their communities. And, in light of the ongoing pandemic, being able to provide financial support to the Mattawa Area Food Bank — which directly impact the lives of food insecure families — is more important than every.”
