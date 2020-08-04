MATTAWA - The Washington State Department of Agriculture (WSDA) has confirmed its investigation into an incident allegedly involving chemical drift that reportedly made contact with workers in an orchard on July 21. WSDA says the workers were employed by Gilbert Orchards out of Yakima and were working in the Mattawa area when it happened. Reportedly, four workers were hospitalized after the incident. We'll have more information as it becomes available.
