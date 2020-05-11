On Friday, Washington’s Department of Children, Youth and Families (DCYF) announced the availability of financial aid to child care businesses statewide. The funding is available through the Child Care Development Block Grant CARE Act. A flat dollar amount is available to licensed care providers based on their licensed capacity.
- Small: 0-49
- Medium: 50-99
- Large: 100-150+
DCYF will disperse funds as follows:
- $6,500 to small providers
- $11,500 to medium providers
- $14,000 to large providers
Licensed daycare centers must be open for business to receive grant funding.
Gonzalez Daycare in Mattawa will be one of many child care providers applying for assistance.
“I’m very pleased with the news regarding grants because this makes us know that we are recognized and also lets me know that us childcare providers aren’t alone and forgotten,” Silvia Gonzalez told iFIBER ONE News. Gonzalez Daycare is a small provider taking care of 12 children on average.
Child care grant funds can be spent on facility space or rent, personnel, utilities, health and safety or cleaning supplies and food. Grant funding applications are due by June 30.
Online applications will be available in DCYF’s licensed provider portal later this week.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.