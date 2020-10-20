DESERT AIRE - A Mattawa man sustained serious injuries in a Thursday crash in Desert Aire.
David Chiprez, 23, was driving a 2002 Mercedes, reportedly at a high rate of speed, west on Edgewater Way when he lost control of the car, which slid off the road and struck a PUD in-ground transformer, according to the Grant County Sheriff’s Office.
Deputies say the vehicle then rolled, ejecting Chiprez, who ended up hitting the side of a home. The collision also sparked a small brushfire which was put out by Grant County Fire District 8.
Chiprez was airlifted to Kadlec Medical Center in Richland in critical condition. Information on his current condition was not available.
Investigators say alcohol and speed were involved in the collision and Chiprez was not wearing a seat belt.
The sheriff’s office Motor Traffic Unit continues to investigate.
