MATTAWA - A Mattawa man won a massive monetary prize just in time for Christmas this month.
According to the Washington Lottery website, Marco L. is taking home tens-of-thousands of dollars after winning $50,000 on the Naughty or Nice Crossword Scratch ticket he purchased from the Lep-Re-Kon Mart in Mattawa on December 9.
Out of the 1,234,750 tickets printed, only three contain the $50,000 jackpot.
The purchase price of the Scratch ticket was $5.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.