MATTAWA - A Mattawa priest has tested positive for COVID-19, according to the Grant County Health District. This is the third positive test for the virus in Grant County.
Rev. Alejandro “Alex” Trejo, 48, pastor of Our Lady of the Desert Parish in Mattawa, has been hospitalized at Kadlec Medical Center in Richland since March 1 for treatment of pneumonia caused by the virus.
Trejo had returned to the U.S. on Feb. 18 after an eight-day trip to Israel. He reported having a high fever on March 1 and after his final Mass that day, began to self-quarantine. When his condition worsened, he was admitted to the Richland hospital. The first two COVID-19 tests came back inconclusive. The third test was a positive result.
“Father Alex continues to recover well and we are appreciative of the prayers of many, many parishioners, and the excellent care of the hospital staff,” stated Rev. Joseph J. Tyson, Bishop of Yakima.
The Yakima Diocese has worked closely with the Grant County Health District to identify people who were in close contact with Trejo for the past month. The health district and diocese began reaching out on Wednesday to those possibly exposed to COVID-19, asking them to self-monitor and be in contact with health care providers if they experience symptoms.
“Mattawa is close-knit community, and the parish is the center of many people’s lives,” stated Bishop Tyson, who met with parish leaders on Saturday. “The parish church is small and usually filled to overflowing, especially at the Spanish Masses.”
Grant County’s previous two COVID-19 cases on not linked to Trejo. Across the state, there are more than 750 confirmed cases and at least 42 deaths, according to the state Department of Health.
