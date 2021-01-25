MATTAWA - Catholic Charities of Yakima says marginal housing in south Grant County has spurred the non-profit to fund construction of a 60-unit apartment complex on Mattawa’s western side of town.
Catholic Charities Housing Development Manager Holly Anderson says the complex will be situated just west of the roundabout off SR 243 across the road from Tiddaly Diddalys.
The large housing facility will have two, three, and four-bedroom units.
Anderson says the apartments are low-income housing, but are not Section 8 or subsidized. The apartments will house people who make 30% to 50% of the median household income in the area.
Anderson says the units are primarily meant for farm labor workers, and believes 75% of those who occupy the apartments will be farm laborers; the remaining percent will be general low-income folks.
iFIBER ONE News asked Anderson as to why Catholic Charities chose to build in Mattawa.
“Mattawa has a great need for housing,” Anderson said. “We have an existing 45-unit complex in Mattawa that is 15-years-old and people have been on the waiting list to live there for years.” “A lot of families are doubling up or tripling up in homes due to lack of housing.”
Anderson says construction crews will break ground will break ground in the late summer or early fall; the project is expected to take one year to complete.
Funds to pay for the $16.4-million project come from low income housing tax credits and housing trust fund dollars.
The lowest amount someone would pay rent is $468 for a two-bedroom unit and around $1,000 for a four-bedroom apartment.